Peel-off blackhead masks are all the rage, but one brand in particular is leaving its customers with an unwanted side effect – letters from debt collectors.

In a report for A Current Affair, several women alleged online company LuxStyle International sent them letters demanding payment for products they hadn’t actually ordered.

Mum of two Rochelle said she was “excited” when she saw an advertisement for the brand’s Blackhead Killer, a take on the popular blackhead busting skin masks that have taken over social media of late.

"I clicked on the link to see how much it cost and that's when I found it cost too much so I turned it off and shut the page down," she told the program.

But she had already put in her address which she says the site asked for in order to see the price of the item. It wasn't until a few weeks later when she received an email demanding payment that it became clear something had happened.

"I didn't put my credit card details in so I didn't sign anything," she said.

It got so bad Rochelle said she had a debt recovery agency come after her.

"If you receive good that you didn't order, you can't be made to pay for them," a letter demanded.

A quick Google of the company, which is based in Denmark, now reveals thousands of warnings and reviews from other customers, both locally and internationally, who also claim to have been scammed.