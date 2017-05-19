Last year, students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 at St Peter's had lunch at 1:10pm until 2pm - the conventional way that schools tend to organise their day.

"The idea for changing it came from a number of places...we were trying to address a number of areas we were concerned about," said Dr Lavitt.

Parents and teachers had noticed many kids were eating their lunch at recess - but that wasn't the only reason.

"We were concerned about sun safety. Particularly that 1.10pm until 2 o’clock was actually quite hot and almost the hottest part of the day – a time when kids would be running around," he added.

The school already tries to minimise sun risk with sunscreen and hats but the lunch break shift minimises exposure in the worst part of the day.

"We benefited from that in the very beginning. We had one day when we managed to get out because it was only 33 degrees but by 1 o’clock it was near 40 and we wouldn’t have been able to go out – it would have been an indoor lunch," he said.

Parents had also voiced concerns about eating food during the later lunch period.

"The food had been sitting in bags and was sometimes warm or the food had been taken out for recess...Parents were concerned about healthy eating and their children’s food not being kept cool," he said.