Last year it was Mae. Now Luna is set to be the most popular baby name in the world. Here's why.

Don’t panic, but it looks like we’re about to be overrun with Lunas.

Twenty years ago, you wouldn’t have known a single baby called Luna. Now, it’s the hottest baby name for girls, according to Nameberry.

This US-based website has just released its findings on what names people from different countries have been searching for in 2021 so far.

For Australians, Luna and Arlo come out on top.

Luna is also the most-searched girls’ name among people from the US, the UK, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan and the Philippines. (Italians are more interested in Enola, and South Africans in Pedi.)

So where did Luna come from and why are we all so obsessed with it?

Well, pretty obviously, it’s got something to do with the moon.

Luna is the Latin word for moon, the proper name of our moon, and the name of a chariot-riding moon goddess worshipped by the Romans.

It was a first name for girls in Italy and Spain, but, for a long time, was pretty much unused in English-speaking countries.

That started to change in 2003. That year, Luna entered the US top 1000 after an 82-year break. Over the next decade it raced up the charts, till it was sitting just outside the top 100.

What happened in 2003? That’s the year that a little book called Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix was released.