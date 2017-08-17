The tights that sold out in just 21 minutes.

If you’ve got $800 tucked away in a savings account titled, ‘Monies for glow-in-the-dark active wear’, then goodness do I have great news for you.

In Vancouver over the weekend, hundreds of people camped outside the Vancouver Convention Centre for the SeaWheeze event in order to get their hands on the limited edition Lululemon activewear range.

SeaWheeze is an annual event hosted by Lululemon, which sells exclusive merchandise at the starting line of the 21.1 kilometre race.

Among the fitness apparel was a pair of glow-in-the-dark running tights made from state-of-the-art reflective fabrics, which sold out in precisely 21 minutes. The cost of a pair of tights started at $200. The t-shirts, shorts and caps that were also part of the collection, were all sold out within hours, a record for the Canadian brand.