"Everyone is calling it rape now." The true story behind Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive.

Content warning: This story deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

In May 2015, Jessica Knoll's debut novel Luckiest Girl Alive became an instant New York Times bestseller.

The psychological thriller follows the story of 28-year-old Ani Fanelli, who seems to have the perfect life. She's a prominent writer at one of the biggest women's magazines in the country and is engaged to be married to a man who comes from a wealthy New York family.

When a documentary maker reaches out to Ani about a mass shooting that occurred at her high school when she was a student there, Ani travels back to her hometown to be interviewed.

While there, Ani is forced to finally face the ghosts of her own past, including the brutal sexual assault she experienced when she was just 14 years old.

Luckiest Girl Alive is a study of the impact of long term emotional trauma and touches on the themes of sexual assault, consent, bullying and school violence.

The book has since been adapted into a movie starring Mila Kunis, which premiered on Netflix on October 7.

In March 2016, Knoll penned an essay for Lena Dunham's now defunct website Lenny Letter explaining the sexual assault described in the book, perpetrated by three popular boys in Ani's school year, was based on an experience from Knoll's own life.

"The first person to tell me I was gang-raped was a therapist, seven years after the fact," Knoll began her essay. "The second was my literary agent, five years later, only she wasn’t talking about me. She was talking about Ani, the protagonist of my novel, which is a work of fiction. What I’ve kept to myself, up until today, is that its inspiration is not."