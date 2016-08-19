12 people on why their non-glamorous proposal was perfect.

"After pacing around like a lunatic out of sheer nervousness I began my proposal with 'I haven't been completely honest with you', Just what every gal wants to hear! I did this the day I bought the ring because I was afraid I would somehow lose it. Her face sank. I would like to tell you what I said next, but I have no idea... I pretty much just word vomited in her direction with the rough theme of 'I think you're swell,' then I knelt down and handed her a ring box. I was just like 'uhh...here!' and handed it to her. She said yes and put it on and we hugged and stuff. Nailed it." - soomuchcoffee

5. "He was down on one knee in front of the toilet,"

"I knew that my boyfriend was going to propose, and I was really excited, but very nervous about it, and I kept sabotaging moments when I thought that he was going to propose. We went out to a nice romantic dinner, and immediately after it I said I wanted to go home, because I was really tired. When we got home, I was really busting to wee, so I ran to the bathroom, and when I walked out he was down on one knee in front of the toilet." - Caity.

