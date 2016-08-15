Positivity is a powerful force.

Even as the ways of the world have made cynicism and pessimism more prevalent (and not without reason), building people up will always do more for them than breaking them down.

As social media becomes an increasingly ingrained aspect of everyday life, the importance of conveying positive messages continues to grow. If we’re constantly connected to a world of information, being inundated by a barrage of hate and negativity will affect our worldview in a very real way.

That’s why you never read the comments, folks.

That being said, there is also a danger in the rise of affirmations and other “empowering” online content.

Some types of affirmations aim to inspire a sense of independence but, in reality, only invalidate the struggles of the person who reads them.

Today, I’d like to address one of the most heavily circulated.

I’ve seen it shared in countless Tumblr posts, echoed across Facebook statuses, and written in artsy fonts in front of black-and-white photos of landscapes on Instagram.

The idea that “nobody can love you until you love yourself” is bullshit.

Let’s make something very clear: You do not need to reach a certain point in your own personal recovery before you deserve to be cared for.

