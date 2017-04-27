'It was either her or the other': Woman killed after entering deadly "love triangle".

On March 1, 27-year-old Anna Alekseyevna Repkina left her native Russia to fly to the United States for love.

She settled in the state of Oregon. Less than seven weeks later, on April 17, her body was found in a stretch of woods belonging to a private logging company.

According to The Oregonian, Benton County Sheriff’s Office now believe Repkina was in a relationship with the man who has now been arrested for her murder, 27-year-old William Chase Hargrove.

It’s believed she was killed after she became involved in a ‘love-triangle’ with Hargrove and another woman.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Amie Matusko told the Associated Press an “interesting love-triangle relationship” was at play before her death.

Repkina and the other woman - who has not been named - lived in separate locations, with Hargrove dividing his time between the two.

Matusko said Repkina was killed after the other woman gave Hargrove an "ultimatum".