Deni Todorovič called Lifeline from a park at 5am. It changed the course of their life.

The following is an excerpt from Love This For You, How to Rewrite the Rules and Live Authentically by Deni Todorovič - a guidebook to being your best and most authentic self.

My post-breakup reinvention didn’t come all at once. It happened over a long period, by way of many magical Sundays. I used to call Sundays my ‘dates with myself’ or ‘Deni Dates’. They started with a curiosity to discover London in my newfound single status and developed into a fundamental part of my self-love journey. Those Sundays laid the foundations for my relationship with myself.

I would set my alarm, no matter how hungover I might have been from all the dancing the night before, and I looked forward to choosing an outfit to impress only myself. I would choose a borough in London I had not yet visited and I would walk. I found quiet paths and canals to stroll along, and where there was little to nobody around to watch me, I would dance, with great vigour, to the songs of Lady Gaga’s The Fame Monster. That album brought me joy, and with every beat, I grew closer to myself.

I shopped in vintage stores and at H&M. I took myself to the cinema, a highly underrated solo activity. I even took myself to dinner; sometimes I’d bring a book and other times I would just sit and watch the bustling crowds go by. I treasured this time where I was truly alone and, if I’m honest, I often miss it. The thoughts and endless hope that got me through what could’ve been a very dark moment actually moved me towards the light.

On Sunday afternoons I would daydream of where my life might take me. To a career in fashion, to accomplishments fulfilled and healthy relationships relished. I didn’t know what manifesting was back then, but in retrospect I can see that what I was doing on those Sundays was unwittingly manifesting so much of the future course of my life.

My friends used to make fun of my solo Sundays, asking questions like, ‘How can you go to the cinema by yourself, doesn’t that make you feel sad?’ In truth, I felt sad for them – sad that they couldn’t stand the silence of their own company. But I find it interesting that spending quality time with yourself can sometimes be considered as lonely or even *gasp* sad by others.