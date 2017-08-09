Recommendation: The underrated Australian drama we all forgot.

I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say Love My Way is the most underrated Australian television show of all time.

This little TV gem slipped by almost unnoticed in the mid-00’s and quietly defined a whole generation of Australians.

Love My Way is The Secret Life Of Us meets Offspring meets really gritty – yet fresh – Australian drama.

It’s the kind of show that sneaks up on you, kicks you in the gut, and leaves you wanting more – and it’s a series everyone in their 30s should watch at least once.

Love My Way is the most underrated Aussie TV show.

Set in Sydney, Love My Way follows the life of single mum Frankie (Claudia Karvan), her eight-year-old daughter Lou, Frankie’s ex husband Charlie (Dan Wylie), his new wife Julia (Asher Keddie), and Charlie’s brother Tom (Brendan Cowell).

It’s a slow burn, the first seven episodes gradually draw you into the Love My Way universe and the characters’ complex, yet loving, relationships.

By episode eight you’re completely enamoured of the Love My Way crew.

Then it happens.

The scene that’s been described as one of the most shocking and devastating in Australian drama history.

Basically episode eight, A Different Planet, sneaks up on you and rips your bloody heart out. Then you spend the next two and a half seasons trying to recover, to grieve, to move on – right alongside the main characters.

Without giving too much away – Love My Way deals with death and grief in a truly unique, refreshing and raw way. There’s no escape from the moment – no tragic Grey’s Anatomy-ish soundtrack, no flashbacks, nothing to ease the full on assault on our own mortality. As a viewer you have no choice but to stay in the moment with the characters, to feel their intense grief, panic, confusion, knowing there’s nothing you can do to stop it.