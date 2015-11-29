Firstly, big ups to stay at home mums. I sigh wistfully when I spot you heading past my window to a playground, pushing your glorious chubby bubby in a shiny pram. Your job is full time, full on and you don’t even get a monthly pay cheque.

I’d love to spend more time at home with my son. But my family enjoys things like eating and sleeping under a roof. Being out of the work force was never an option.

Since I have little choice in the matter, I decided to embrace and totally rock being a working mum. It’s challenging and stressful, but there are so many reasons to dig this lifestyle.

1. It’s empowering.

Hubby and I have just passed a milestone of ten years as a couple – yay us. What a crazy decade it has been, full of fun as well as ups and downs.

While I do see us as being solid no matter what, I like that fact that me working puts us on equal footing. I don’t have to ask my husband for anything other than love and emotional support (and pleeeeeease Honey, can you fix the bathroom door?)

When I think of all the women around the world who find themselves trapped with no money, no career prospects and no opportunity to achieve their own personal goals I feel very grateful. The fact that I’m able to work means that I could support myself and my child if the worst happened and we were on our own.

2. There’s no wolf at the door.

Children thrive on love, care and stability. Working during the week means I’m able to provide that for my child.

We are not rich by a long stretch but our bills are paid. I’m able to offer my son the experience of camping trips and growing up in an amazing location near the ocean. Down the track we should have the budget for gymnastics, guitar lessons or whatever hobby he wants to pursue (so long as he doesn’t request a pony). To me that’s of similar value to the quality time we spend together.