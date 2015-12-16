The writers of Love Actually tell us who lived happily ever after - and who didn't.

And now, in the 600th Love, Actually revelation, we uncover even MORE secrets about the film that everyone hates/loves/watches daily in the month of December.

For a lighthearted romantic comedy, this film is surely the most divisive in history.

All the palaver must have had writer/director Richard Curtis scratching his head, which explains why he went to a midnight screening of the infamous/famous/beloved/despised film for the first time since its premiere 12 years ago on Saturday.

His partner — and the film’s script editor — Emma Freud was on-hand to live-tweet the event, as well as divulge insider info that, incredibly, we didn’t know before.

It’s about to start. Son imploring richard to make a speech. There are 8 people in here. Think they might be a bit confused. — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015

The storyline that affected Freud the most is, unsurprisingly, the one that still makes everyone cry: the one in which Emma Thompson’s character Karen discovers her husband Harry, played by Alan Rickman, might be cheating on her.