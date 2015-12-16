The writers of Love Actually tell us who lived happily ever after - and who didn't.

And now, in the 600th Love, Actually revelation, we uncover even MORE secrets about the film that everyone hates/loves/watches daily in the month of December.
For a lighthearted romantic comedy, this film is surely the most divisive in history.
All the palaver must have had writer/director Richard Curtis scratching his head, which explains why he went to a midnight screening of the infamous/famous/beloved/despised film for the first time since its premiere 12 years ago on Saturday.
His partner — and the film’s script editor — Emma Freud was on-hand to live-tweet the event, as well as divulge insider info that, incredibly, we didn’t know before.
It’s about to start. Son imploring richard to make a speech. There are 8 people in here. Think they might be a bit confused.
— emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015
The storyline that affected Freud the most is, unsurprisingly, the one that still makes everyone cry: the one in which Emma Thompson’s character Karen discovers her husband Harry, played by Alan Rickman, might be cheating on her.
You know that bit when Alan rickman’s secretary in the office parts her legs in his direction? Still makes me want to puke. #LoveActually — emma freud (@emmafreud) December 13, 2015