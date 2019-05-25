A 'marriage of convenience' and the mum of his kids: Inside Louis Theroux's relationships.

Louis Theroux has made a career of delving into the lives of others. In his unflinching documentary films, which tackle intimate and taboo subjects, he works hard to get under the skin of his subjects.

But when it comes to his own life, Theroux, 49, has been described as “obsessively private” — particularly when it comes to his relationships.

So what do we know?

Video by Madman

In an interview for the Financial Times in 2005, he disputed the claim that he was “obsessively private”, saying: “No. Though I do think that if you are in the public eye you have to keep something back. You don’t want to become a human soap opera.”

In the same interview, he spoke in more detail about what he was referring to.

He met his childhood sweetheart, Susanna Kleeman at Westminster Public School when he was 15.

“You see, I was married,” he told reporter Sathnam Sanghera.

“What happened was that my girlfriend was living with me in New York. She was having trouble finding work . . . legally. So we got married, to make it easier for her. We never really considered ourselves married in the full sense – there were no wedding photos or anything like that. It was really a marriage of convenience. I hope that I am not going to get arrested for that.”

The couple married in 1998 and was divorced by 2001.

In previous interviews, Theroux had refused to talk about the marriage.

Theroux met his current partner, Nancy Strang, a TV director, at a BBC Christmas party in 2002.