Why don't men ever think of this when asking women out?

By MAMAMIA ROGUE

Okay. So Louis CK can be pretty… blunt. But people LOVE his stand-up because he has the ability to articulate what so many of us are thinking about the embarrassing parts of life. He’s insightful, intelligent and just isn’t afraid to go there, wherever that may be.

This short clip of one of his stand-up routines has been going viral – but not because everybody loves it. Talking about how hard it is for women in the dating game, Louis makes some insightful points about women, men and violence. But some people think he took it too far. What do you reckon?

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y4LkrQCyIz8&feature=youtu.be