"The unique pain of becoming a parent, when you've lost your own."

This week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents for the first time.

Prince Harry was only 12 when he lost his mother, Princess Diana, to a traffic collision.

Sarah Henson knows the feeling of becoming a parent when you’ve lost your own, and she writes about it here.

My son is here. My mum is not.

I won’t go into the backstory other than to say – I was 22, mum was 54, skin cancer came quickly and her body left this earth. I know she comes to visit sometimes. I randomly see, feel and talk to her in my dreams and I wake up with the complete belief she hasn’t left us. That’s exactly how it feels in that split-second moment. And, then, as quickly and cruelly as 10 years ago, she’s gone and I can’t feel her anymore. I’m extremely tough, but losing her hit me for six and still does.

The very obvious and completely normal time for it to really take effect was when my partner and I found out we were having a baby.

We’ve been together 10 years. We got together a few months after mum died. She said we’d end up together. That’s another story for a different day.

We’ve travelled, bought property, homed pets.

To say we have journeyed well together is an understatement. So, last year we decided ‘let’s have a baby’. I have endometriosis among other things, and have had a painful (insert numerous expletives here) history with it. We thought it might be difficult. Turns out I was extremely lucky. Four months off the pill and, BAM, I was pregnant.

We were beyond excited. And then I cried. Not a little, pretty cry. The ugly cry that leaves you heaving, your face saturated, and with snot everywhere. I remembered she was gone and I wouldn't have my mum here for the happiest and scariest moment of my life. I couldn't pick up the phone and excitedly tell her there was a spawn on the horizon.