'It's been 10 years since my son passed away. Here are 10 truths of what I know now.'

Today marks 10 years since Connor physically left us. 10 years – sigh. It feels like 10 minutes and 1000 years and everything in between.

In many ways, part of me died along with Connor that fateful day, and in many, many profound ways my life took on its greatest meaning with Connor fiercely alive inside of me.

I promised Connor, while holding his hand as he took his last breaths on this earth, that I would celebrate and honour him every single day for the rest of my life. That has been the easiest promise I have ever made.

Many thoughts and mixed emotions swirl around. I debated sharing them. But alas, it feels like a day worth recognising, commemorating and reflecting on.

How do I feel ten years on? What have I learned? What do I know now that I didn’t know – or didn’t acknowledge knowing – then?

I jotted down the first 10 years of "truths" that come to mind in this order:

1. Love.

And the greatest of these IS Love. My love for Connor is exactly the same as the moment I first held him in my arms. There is no waning of love.

My love for Connor is infinitely greater than the depths of despair from his death. I miss him, of course – I miss the joy of him, the fun of him, the life of him. Missing is unrelenting, but of course, that’s part of love.

The passage of time has not lessened my love. I have no fear about forgetting or losing the feeling of this love.

It is the same – a constant and a constant companion. Connor gave me a lifetime of "I love you's" but as I always replied back to him, "Love you more". And I always will.

