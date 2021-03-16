"I will slow clap this product for all eternity": 5 women blind test L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation.

When it comes to choosing the right foundation for you, it's not always easy.

There's SO many brands. So many shades. So many flashy claims and pretty packaging. What's a dame to do? Combing through those beauty aisles to find The One is a total TASK.

And if you're anything like us (cute, reliable, likes nachos), you're a sucker for hype and have tried all the fancy schmancy stuff only to find that most of it is just a bit... meh.

Expensive doesn't always necessarily mean better. Which is both confusing and annoying - because no one likes throwing money around on beauty products that don't quite cut it. Especially when it comes to foundation.

So, being the curious cats that we are, we thought it would be fun to get a bunch of beauty loving women to do a blind trial of L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation (in case you live on the moon, it's a cult favourite foundation) and hear their verdict on the iconic formula - without all the other distracting factors in place (packaging, price point, claims etc.).

Pretty fun, no?

We gave them nothing - no branded packaging, hints, breadcrumb trails (zilch!) - to find out if L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation really lives up to the hype.

Does it actually offer a true-to-skin match like it promises? Does the hyaluronic-acid packed formula really improve the quality of your skin? Will it slide off your face by 12pm?

Let's put our investigation beanies on to find out. Shall we?

Here are five blind-tested reviews of L'Oréal Paris True Match Foundation:

Katie.

Image: Supplied