The Find: L'Oreal Lumi Magique Primer.

Image: Supplied.

It’s a cruel, cruel situation when you fall for a product with a price tag that makes your eyes water. Every time you run low, your credit card starts weeping in anticipation of it’s upcoming cameo at the beauty counter.

For me, that product was Chanel’s Le Blanc de Chanel Sheer Illuminating Base. I say this because as much as I swore nothing would ever compare to the lit-from-within effect it gave me, I was wrong.

Enter L’Oreal Lumi Magique Primer ($29.95). I was recently forced to cheat on my long term love with L’Oreal’s version after leaving my makeup bag at a friend’s house. “What have I got to lose?” I wondered.

Jacqui's new found love. Image: Supplied

Chanel markets it’s oil-free primer as “Magical, it instantly illuminates the complexion with a subtle halo of light and perfectly evens out the skin's texture.” And yeah, I have to agree. It does.

Just like Chanel though, Loreal’s primer promises luminous, healthy looking skin and boasts up to eight hours hydration.

