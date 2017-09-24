"Why I've never listened to the end of my favourite podcast."

I have a confession to make.

I’ve never listened to a full episode of one of my favourite podcasts.

While this might sound counter-intuitive and like a big ole’ waste of time – this little podcast has been my bedtime saviour this year.

You see, it puts me to sleep within minutes and I’ll be forever grateful for its content (even though I’ve never heard most of it).

The podcast is called Lore and it’s one of the best produced/most interesting podcasts I’ve ever wrapped my ears around.

Each episode of Lore examines a new dark historical tale and “exposes the darker side of history, exploring the creatures, people, and places of our wildest nightmares”.

Basically, it’s like a bedtime story for adults. Think a Grimm fairy tale meets really good audio production.

Episode 69 has landed! Go download it now and get ready for another chilling tale written just for you. A post shared by Lore (@lorepodcast) on Sep 18, 2017 at 3:25am PDT

Lore works as the perfect bedtime accompaniment on two fronts.

Firstly, it’s really bloody interesting – it sucks you straight into the story and you immediately stop ruminating and tossing and turning about the day’s events. It shuts off that really annoying part of your brain that wants to keep up you all night, listing all the things you haven’t achieved yet and reminding you about the time you embarrassed yourself in 2002.