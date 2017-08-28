Lorde performed at the VMAs with a flu. Is all of us rocking up to work when clearly ill.

Let’s all agree, being sick at work is the absolute worst. With open offices and snarky co-workers, everyone’s telling you to go home while simultaneously not offering a solution as to how all your work will get done without you.

Someone who knows this all too well today is Lorde.

Only her ‘office’ is the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and her co-workers are the millions of people watching live around the world.

Soldiering on with an interpretive dance routine to her song, ‘Homemade Dynamite’, the New Zealand singer/songwriter did her best to put on a good show without actually singing.

And to be honest, we’re impressed she even made it out on stage to begin with.

Learning some of these @lorde moves for my next party. Who wants to help carry me? #VMAs pic.twitter.com/NslxrOGm2L — MTV (@MTV) August 28, 2017

While some would have made a fuss explaining just how sick they are (you know the ones), the 20-year-old Grammy-winning performer got on with it because she is a mega-star who can dance if she bloody well wants to.

Judging by a few of the confused faces in the crowd, maybe a cheeky disclaimer would have satisfied the punters who had no idea what the hell was going on.

this was what i just saw during lorde’s performance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/3V7itq6xr2 — hey hey hailee ❦ (@theyremyreason_) August 28, 2017