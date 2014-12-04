“Once you see it, you can’t stop thinking about it,” said Alexander Wang of his new denim campaign.

The image he’s talking about is an oiled up model with her hand down her pants pretending to masturbate.

You want to see it?

Of course you do, that’s why you’re here.

But it’d be irresponsible if we didn’t give you a big fat NOT SAFE FOR WORK warning.

…..

…..

Seriously, don’t keep scrolling if your boss or a small human you don’t want to explain the intricacies of simulated masturbation to, is likely to walk past.

…..

…..

Maybe the marketing team were listening to lot of Chrissy Amphlett?

“I wanted an image that would provoke,” Wang said.

Except, we’re all bored.

This isn’t the first time the naked female body has been used to sell denim, nor will it be the last. But the Steven Klein shot campaign is just so overtly designed to shock us that it’s completely failed to have any cut through.

Renee Zellweger’s character said it best in the 90s cult movie Empire Records when she said: “Shock me, shock me, shock me with that deviant behavior”.

“It’s not provocative just in terms of sexy, but provocative to provoke conversation,” said Wang of his denim imagery.

“I’m not dictating what that message is exactly. The interesting part is to see how people interpret it, and what they have to say about it. Of course, there are going to be people who disagree with it.”

Those “people who disagree with it” is basically every one of his female fans on the AlexanderWangNY Facebook page.

“Are you having trouble selling your clothes seeing as you don´t even show your clothes in these denim ads?” One Facebook user wrote. “Thought the ad was for the woman.”

“Oh look, we have no good ideas left, so here’s a naked woman to sell jeans,” another said.

But perhaps the most illuminating comment was from Ben Fionda, who pointed out that having oiled hands and thighs is never going to be conducive to denim. Never ever.

We’d like to add that Alexander Wang doesn’t need nudity to sell his denim, but taking a look at the three styles he’s selling, we’re not so sure ourselves…

What do you think of the campaign?