Look Me In The Eye is the most powerful show on Australian TV.

If you loved the pure honesty of You Can’t Ask That, there’s a new show you need to add to your schedule.

It’s called Look Me In The Eye, it will probably make you cry but it might also make you a better person.

The show is hosted by Ray Martin and is based on a UK format that’s been adapted for an Australian audience. It aims to answer one question – can eye contact alone repair a broken relationship?

You’ll be surprised at the answer.

Inspired by the social theory of the power of eye contact, pairs of people who are either estranged or experiencing problems have to look at each other square in the eyes for five minutes. They’re not allowed to say a word.

Once their time is up, they have time to themselves in separate rooms where they then decide if they want to meet again and talk or if they’ve had enough and never want to see each other again.