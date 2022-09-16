'I decided to run for parliament. Then I started receiving "feedback" about my hair.'

I have always had long, beautiful red hair - luscious, thick, somewhat unruly, and so long that the ends drop below my waist.

People on the street often stop me to compliment my hair. I do not style it; I do not use hair products; I just wash it with shampoo and dry it by air.

I love my hair; it's one of my best features. I know this may sound boastful, but I think everyone should love something about their body.

My hair has never been a barrier to professional success. In my professional life I am a qualified lawyer and journalist and most of the time, my hair does not identify my competency to complete a task.

So last month, when I decided to run for Parliament in Victoria, as an independent candidate for the seat of Caulfield, I was surprised about how my hair became an instant focal point in my campaign.

I am a highly qualified candidate: I hold three degrees, in liberal arts, in law as well as a masters of legal practice. I am a correspondent at a newspaper in the United States, Tablet Magazine, which is one of the largest Jewish newspapers in the world. And I am the Australian founder and inaugural president of a charity called the Jewish Orthodox Feminist Alliance.

I care about how I look, but I wouldn't consider myself vain. I don't usually wear makeup. I prefer comfortable clothing over fancy dresses. And as part of this mantra, I usually wear my hair loose, held back by a headband or scarf. I would classify my dress as 'smart casual', which suits my life as a busy employee and mum with three children under the age of five.

As part of running for Parliament, I had some photos taken by a photographer who advised me to wear my hair the way I usually do, because that is how most people who will see my face on billboards will recognise me.