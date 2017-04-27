10 tried and tested tips for how to survive a long distance relationship.

Let’s be honest – long distance relationships are far from ideal. In fact, at times they can be bloody hard.

Date nights become virtual, cuddles non-existent, and your sex life? Well, it becomes a little harder when you’re thousands of kilometres apart.

However not only are long distance relationships doable – and worth it – there are actually some benefits (yes, really).

Here are the 10 tried and tested tips to get you through a long-distance relationship.,

1. Know when you're seeing each other next.

Taking the time to work out when your next face-to-face visit will be gives you something to look forward to and makes saying goodbye that little bit easier.

Every couple has a manageable gap for them, whether that's every weekend, fortnight or month, and depending on how far from one another you are. Find out what works best for you and try to stick to it. Actually booking flights rather than just marking a date in a diary is preferable and you'll be amazed at how quickly the time will pass even if the starting countdown seems impossibly high.

The same goes for a long-term plan - it helps if you know you'll only be doing long distance for a set time.

Listen: Edwina Bartholomew shares the moment that changed her long-term relationship. (Post continues after audio.)

2. Facetime.

The next best thing when face time isn't an option? Uh, FaceTime. It makes such a difference being able to actually see your partner's face and feels more intimate than a normal phone call. Same goes for Skype.

3. Communicate.

That doesn't just mean chatting a few times a day. There will be times when even thinking of them and how far away they are will make you sad or angry or frustrated. But it's essential that you don't let those feeling put even more distance between you than there already is. When you can't talk in person, communication of those thoughts and feelings becomes even more important. If you can't talk it out, write your reasoned argument or complaint in a text so they know exactly where you stand.