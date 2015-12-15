For as long as we can remember, moving to London has been a rite of passage for Aussie kids. But with new visa laws soon to be passed, it seems the party could be over.

Thanks to an influx of highly skilled worked from inside the EU, 2016 will see new immigration laws introduced to the UK – making it increasingly difficult for Australian visitors to obtain a visa.

According to a report from the Australian High Commission, the changes are set to have a serious effect of deterring long-term Aussie visitors and those seeking working holidays.

“The UK’s visa changes are making this country a less welcoming destination for Australians.

This potentially harms the UK’s image and reputation in Australia, and might even in the long term undermine the unique Australia-UK bond.”

Wait, what?

London was our home away from home! The city you visit when you are young, broke, and adventurous…but not quite adventurous enough to move somewhere without English speaking inhabitants, 7-11’s, and clean public toilets.

In light of this recent news we look at the collateral damage of the break up – the good, the bad, and the ugly.

1. Goodbye…weekends in Paris.

For a resident Australian, being able to boast that you are ‘just ducking over to Paris for the weekend’ would render you either a liar, or Gina Rinehart. But if you live in London? Weekends in Spain, birthday weekends in the south of France, and romantic getaways to Majorca are just a short trip away.

*Disclaimer: living in London may bring you proximity to luxury locations, but not necessarily the money to do so.

2. Goodbye…Aussie orphan Christmas.

There was always something deliciously rebellious about spending Christmas day in your friend’s tiny London apartment, swilling cheap champagne and attempting some kind of budget Christmas meal.

3. Goodbye…Stacking on the British Pounds.

C’mon, let’s face it. Every single Aussie worth their weight in Brick Lane boiled bagels stacks on the kilos after a short time in London. Maybe it’s the pints of beer, maybe it’s the impressive selection of microwave meals at Sainsbury’s – but either way, that pasty paunch is hard to avoid.