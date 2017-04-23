Boyfriend of reality TV star arrested over acid attack in London club.

The boyfriend of a British reality TV star has been arrested in connection with last week’s London nightclub acid attack, which injured two Australians and left two revellers partially blinded.

25-year-old Arthur Collins was arrested on Saturday, on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police sought Collins after a noxious substance was sprayed inside the Mangle club in on April 17.

Collins had been in a relationship with Ferne McCann, best known in the UK for her appearances on The Only Way Is Essex and the local version of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

After the incident she urged him to contact police.

His arrest comes after a man was charged with in relation to the same incident.

Andre Phoenix was charged with seven counts of grievous bodily harm on Saturday and will appear in court on Monday.

Australian sisters Isobella and Prue Fraser, both aged in their 20s, were among those who suffered chemical burns during the incident.

A 24-year-old victim blinded in one eye and another man, 29, were transferred to a specialist burns hospital after the attack.

Officers believe a dispute between two groups of people developed inside the venue, resulting in the substance being sprayed directly at the pair.