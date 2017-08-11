10 injured after London double-decker bus crashes into shopfront.

A double-decker bus has crashed into a building on a busy south London street, injuring 10 people and briefly trapping two passengers inside.

The bus drove into a kitchen shop on Lavender Hill, near Clapham Junction train station on Thursday.

Police did not immediately comment on the cause of the accident, and appealed to the public for any video footage of what happened.

London’s ambulance service said it had treated 10 people for minor injuries, including the driver, and that three people who had been taken to hospital for further checks had been discharged.

The fire brigade also rescued two passengers who had been trapped on the top floor of the bus.

The bus was wedged into the shop front, with both its windows and those of the building smashed.

Roads surrounding the scene were closed as emergency services continued to work to remove the bus.