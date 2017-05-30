The New South Wales Government has an ambitious plan to wrench the Logies from Victoria and take it to Tamworth.

But could the regional city handle the glitz and glamour of the red carpet, and just where would you hold the notorious after party?

What’s the plan?

Destination NSW has submitted a proposal to host the Logie Awards at Tamworth in 2018.

Tourism Minister Adam Marshall has already raised the idea with the event’s organisers.

“They are very keen, now that their agreement has expired with Victoria and Melbourne, to actually look at other locations to host the Logies,” Mr Marshall said.

“Taking them to regional NSW opens up enormous opportunities for the event, but also those three regional communities to truly embrace and take the Logies to a whole new level.”

We've been pushing to #BringTheLogiesToDubbo. @destinationnsw EOI submitted. Come on #logies -Dubbo is the perfect place. 2019 is our year! pic.twitter.com/aQVNtBSgYa — Troy Grant (@troygrant) May 29, 2017

Under the proposal, the Government would explore the feasibility of taking the awards to Dubbo in 2019 and Albury in 2019 and 2020.

Police Minister Troy Grant, who is from Dubbo, is trumpeting his electorate’s suitability to hold Australian TV’s night of nights.

“It’s no secret I think Dubbo is the perfect destination for the Logies,” Mr Grant wrote on social media.

Can Tamworth handle the pressure?

Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said his home town was the ideal host venue.

“We can absolutely host it. We’ve got the people to do it,” Mr Anderson said.

“We see that during the country music festival with the quality of the production, sound and light and video, film and TV that we pull together.”

Tamworth Mayor Col Murray said TV celebrities might be surprised by what the region has to offer.

“Is it going to be different from the city? Absolutely, there’s no question about that,” he said.

“There are lots of other different experiences that I think the regions might be able to offer that might be certainly of interest to the stars.