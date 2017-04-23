This woman is tasked with the most important job on Logies night.

There are many important aspects to ensuring Australian television’s night of nights goes off without a hitch, but perhaps none more so than ensuring the throng of local celebrities actually making it inside.

Which is where the MVP of the 2017 TV Week Logies comes into our lives.

Standing at the edge of the red carpet rolled out along the entrance of Melbourne's Crown Casino entrance stands this woman. She's dressed elegantly, looks particularly stunning, and is doing one of the greatest public service duties of all time - warning celebrities about a bump that's on the red carpet.

No Amy Schumer-falling-over-Kim-Kardashian-style screw-ups here, people.