tv

This woman is tasked with the most important job on Logies night.

There are many important aspects to ensuring Australian television’s night of nights goes off without a hitch, but perhaps none more so than ensuring the throng of local celebrities actually making it inside.

Which is where the MVP of the 2017 TV Week Logies comes into our lives.

logie's lifesaver
Behold: the Logies Lifesaver. Source: Channel 9.

Standing at the edge of the red carpet rolled out along the entrance of Melbourne's Crown Casino entrance stands this woman. She's dressed elegantly, looks particularly stunning, and is doing one of the greatest public service duties of all time - warning celebrities about a bump that's on the red carpet.

No Amy Schumer-falling-over-Kim-Kardashian-style screw-ups here, people.

logie's lifesaver
The Logies Lifesaver in action with Jessica Marais. Source: Channel 9.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

No, this trusty lady has got it all covered. She simply stands there smiling on the edge and politely pops out as a celebrity nears, ensuring the glammed up masses are safe and still looking suave as they make their way inside for one hell of an awards ceremony.

Sadly, we don't know said woman's name, but for now, we'll affectionately call her 'The Logies Lifesaver.'

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-logies-dress
Sylvia JeffreysWearing Rebecca Vallance.
Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-dress
Bec JuddWearing J'Aton Couture
ADVERTISEMENT
Anna-Heinrich-Logies-2017-dress
Anna HeinrichWearing Steven Khalil
Lauren-Phillips-2017-logies-dress
Lauren Phillips.Wearing Con Illio
Alex-Nation-2017-Logies-dress
Alex Nation and Richie StrahanImage: NW Mag/Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Susan-Carland-logies-2017-dress
Susan CarlandWearing AY Couture Melbourne
Livinia-Nixon-2017-logies-dress
Livinia NixonWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Georgia-Love-logies-2017-dress
Georgia Love and Lee ElliottGeorgia and Lee on the Logies red carpet. Image: NW Mag/Instagram.
Emma-Freedman-Logies-2017-Dress
Emma FreedmanWearing Christa Lea. Image: Channel 9 Style
Zoe-Foster-Blake-2017-Logies-dress
Zoe Foster BlakeWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Jo-Hall-Logies-2017-dress
Jo HallWearing Thurley. Image: CHannel 9 style/Instagram
Jessica-Marais-2017-Logies-dress
Jessica MaraisWearing J'Aton Couture. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Amber-Sherlock-2017-Logies-Dress
Amber SherlockWearing Jason Grech. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Carrie-Bickmore-2017-Logies-dress
Carrie BickmoreWearing Paolo Sebastian
ADVERTISEMENT
Olympia-Valance-Logies-2017-dress
Olympia ValanceWearing Con Ilio
Sam-Frost-2017-Logie-dress
Sam FrostImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Rebecca-Maddern-Logies-2017-dress
Rebecca MaddernWearing S I L V A N A T E D E S C O
ADVERTISEMENT
Gorgi-Coghlan-logies-2017-dress
Gorgi CoghlanWearing Con Ilio
Melissa-Doyle-Logies-2017-dress
Melissa DoyleWearing Alex Perry
ADVERTISEMENT
Rebecca-Harding-2017-dress-logies
Rebecca HardingWearing Cappellazzo Couture
ksenija-lukich-logies-2017-dress
Ksenija Lukich
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???