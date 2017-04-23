Studio 10's Sarah Harris just gave us a sneak peek inside the Logies goody bags.

Studio 10‘s Sarah Harris has just given us a sneaky little glimpse into this year’s Logies goody bag and wow, my Bertie the Beetle show bags have nothing on this bad boy.

Every nominee, presenter and performer will receive the gift bag valued at $4500. That’s more than what my car is worth.

Harris uploaded a quick snap to her Instagram story this afternoon and made us all die a little inside.

Highlights of the full list of goodies in this year's bag, courtesy of Celebrity & Holiday Gifting, include:

★ Three nights’ accommodation in a beach camp safari tent at Bali’s Menjangan Dynasty Resort, as well as free days trips around Bali, a 60-minute massage and body scrub.

★ A day at Arise Racing in WA to drive the world’s fastest production car.

★ An MD Health Pilates body assessment program and Pilates sessions.

★ A free skin laser treatment.

★ A Simone Pérèle $100 gift voucher.

★ A pair of Secrets Shhh sterling silver round brilliant drop earrings.