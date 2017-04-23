All of the gorgeous frocks straight from the Logies red carpet.

With another year of TV over, and with some of the most famous stars of our small screen ready to head on stage and accept our most coveted yearly television awards, the time also comes to settle our eyes on some of the country’s best fashion.

Yep, it’s Logies time again, and with that comes the glamour, glitz and occasional ridiculousness of the red carpet.

As we enter the award show’s 59th year, all our attention is on the usual suspects: The Bec Judds, the Jesinta Campbells and the Carrie Bickmores of the entertainment industry, closely followed by all our favourite stars of breakfast television.

And as for the designers, you can always put comfortable money on J’Aton owning every corner of the carpet.

You can see all the looks from this year’s Logies by clicking through the gallery below…

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sophie Monk