tv

ICYMI: Here's your wrap of every Logie award winner.

In case you didn’t have the stamina to make it through Sunday night’s five-hour Logies ceremony (or the foresight to take today off), let’s catch you up.

By now you’re probably aware of the best and most controversial outfits, Kerri-Anne’s induction into the Hall of Fame, plus Samuel Johnson’s double-win and beautiful tribute to his cancer-stricken sister, Connie.

But what about the rest? Here is the complete list of all the talented winners.

Laura Brodnik, Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley bring you the cheats guide to what everyone is talking about. Post continues…

* TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Best Personality On Australian TV: Samuel Johnson

* BEST ACTOR: Samuel Johnson

* BEST ACTRESS: Jessica Marais

* BEST PRESENTER: Waleed Aly

* BEST NEW TALENT: Rob Collins

* BEST DRAMA PROGRAM: Molly, Seven

* BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Ten

* BEST NEWS PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM: The Project, Ten

* BEST REALITY PROGRAM: The Block, Nine

* BEST SPORTS PROGRAM: The NRL Footy Show, Nine

* BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM: The Living Room, Ten

* BEST FACTUAL PROGRAM: Gogglebox, Ten

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sophie Monk
Sylvia-Jeffreys-2017-logies-dress
Sylvia JeffreysWearing Rebecca Vallance.
Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT
Bec-Judd-Logies-2017-dress
Bec JuddWearing J'Aton Couture
Anna-Heinrich-Logies-2017-dress
Anna HeinrichWearing Steven Khalil
ADVERTISEMENT
Lauren-Phillips-2017-logies-dress
Lauren Phillips.Wearing Con Illio
Alex-Nation-2017-Logies-dress
Alex Nation and Richie StrahanImage: NW Mag/Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Susan-Carland-logies-2017-dress
Susan CarlandWearing AY Couture Melbourne
Livinia-Nixon-2017-logies-dress
Livinia NixonWearing Con Ilio
Georgia-Love-logies-2017-dress
Georgia Love and Lee ElliottGeorgia and Lee on the Logies red carpet. Image: NW Mag/Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
Emma-Freedman-Logies-2017-Dress
Emma FreedmanWearing Christa Lea. Image: Channel 9 Style
Zoe-Foster-Blake-2017-Logies-dress
Zoe Foster BlakeWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Jo-Hall-Logies-2017-dress
Jo HallWearing Thurley. Image: CHannel 9 style/Instagram
Jessica-Marais-2017-Logies-dress
Jessica MaraisWearing J'Aton Couture. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
Amber-Sherlock-2017-Logies-Dress
Amber SherlockWearing Jason Grech. Image: Channel 9 style/Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT
Carrie-Bickmore-2017-Logies-dress
Carrie BickmoreWearing Paolo Sebastian
Olympia-Valance-Logies-2017-dress
Olympia ValanceWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Sam-Frost-2017-Logie-dress
Sam FrostImage: NW Mag/Instagram
Rebecca-Maddern-Logies-2017-dress
Rebecca MaddernWearing S I L V A N A T E D E S C O
Gorgi-Coghlan-logies-2017-dress
Gorgi CoghlanWearing Con Ilio
ADVERTISEMENT
Melissa-Doyle-Logies-2017-dress
Melissa DoyleWearing Alex Perry
Rebecca-Harding-2017-dress-logies
Rebecca HardingWearing Cappellazzo Couture
ADVERTISEMENT
ksenija-lukich-logies-2017-dress
Ksenija Lukich
Fiona-Falkiner-Logies-2017-Dress
Fiona Falkiner and Libby Babet
ADVERTISEMENT

* MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: A Place to Call Home, Seven

* MOST OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR TELEMOVIE: The Kettering Incident, Foxtel

* MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR: Henry Nixon

* MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS: Anna Torv

* MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR: Damon Herriman

*MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Debra Lawrance

* GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER: Elias Anton

One of the highlights of the night, Samuel Johnson and Molly Meldrum. Image via Channel 9 social.

* MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Ten

* MOST OUTSTANDING COMEDY PROGRAM: Please Like Me, ABC

* MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM: Little Lunch, ABC

* MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE: 2016 Olympic Games, Seven Network

* MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE: Sky News, Election 2016

* MOST OUTSTANDING PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT: Australia's Shame, Four Corners

* MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM: Conviction, ABC

And that's it. Until next year, TV fans.

Do you agree with the results? Or was your favourite Aussie program overlooked? Tell us in the comments below.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???