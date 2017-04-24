ICYMI: Here's your wrap of every Logie award winner.

In case you didn’t have the stamina to make it through Sunday night’s five-hour Logies ceremony (or the foresight to take today off), let’s catch you up.

By now you’re probably aware of the best and most controversial outfits, Kerri-Anne’s induction into the Hall of Fame, plus Samuel Johnson’s double-win and beautiful tribute to his cancer-stricken sister, Connie.

But what about the rest? Here is the complete list of all the talented winners.

Laura Brodnik, Holly Wainwright and Monique Bowley bring you the cheats guide to what everyone is talking about. Post continues…



* TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Best Personality On Australian TV: Samuel Johnson

* BEST ACTOR: Samuel Johnson

* BEST ACTRESS: Jessica Marais

* BEST PRESENTER: Waleed Aly

* BEST NEW TALENT: Rob Collins

* BEST DRAMA PROGRAM: Molly, Seven

* BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Ten

* BEST NEWS PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM: The Project, Ten

* BEST REALITY PROGRAM: The Block, Nine

* BEST SPORTS PROGRAM: The NRL Footy Show, Nine

* BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM: The Living Room, Ten

* BEST FACTUAL PROGRAM: Gogglebox, Ten

All the best frocks from the 2017 Logies.

Sophie Monk