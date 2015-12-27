Would you ever lock your child in their room overnight?

Each and every night there is a steady parade of small feet to my bedroom.

One by one they creep in and one by one I carry them back to their own bed when they fall asleep. Inevitably one will sneak back in again and I will wake up with an unexpected body curled up sleeping soundly in my bed, knees wedged in my back.

It’s been happening for years.

What I never realised was that there was a simple solution at my fingertips. An easy way to keep them contained that would only require a small visit to the hardware store and an electric drill.

Who new?

All I needed to do was physically lock them in their rooms.

I found this out reading social media the other day where a group of mums were discussing the best method of locking their little ones into their bedrooms at night.

A push -in button lock or a slider? A twist button device or an old fashioned key?

Why not just get a padlock I considered chiming in? Or just use handcuffs, then your child could never get out.

Tempering down my disbelief I conducted a quick Google search that showed me that this wasn’t just a selected group of jailers parents but in fact a genuine parenting technique - quite acceptable by many.

Am I naive that this goes on? Am I wrong in being shocked? Trying not to judge – cause you know benefit of the doubt and all – I did some further research and it seems like this isn’t isolated at all.