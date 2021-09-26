“I saw a difference the day after I began using it.” 12 women trial L'Occitane's new Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum.

If you're anything like me, then 2021 has left you feeling a bit... disheveled.

Lockdowns, cancelled holidays and unpredictable plans have made it a bit of a nightmare. (An understatement.)

In these crappy times I find myself – as I'm sure many of you do – turning to skincare in our attempts of providing some luxury in what feels like a groundhog day of sorts.

There are so many serums and face oils to pick from, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

Luckily, the L'Occitane Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum is here with a new and powerful formulation, as the all-in-one product to give your skin a little bit of lovin'.

It is suitable for all ages and skin types, revitalises the skin and smooths fine lines to give you that youthful glow we're craving right now.

Did I mention the fact that it's both an oil AND a serum? We love a hybrid product that helps simplify our routines. It has soothing, anti-inflammatory and anti-ageing properties, so this little bottle of magic really can do it all it seems.

It's also the must-have serum for glowing, smoother skin that makes you look rested. A perk many of us wouldn't say no to after the year (or two) that was.

To see what all the hype is about, we wanted this serum put to the test. We asked our Mamamia You Beauty Panel to roadtest L'Occitane's new Immortelle Overnight Reset Serum and report back to us on their honest findings.

Here's what they found.

Michelle, 29: “It literally changed my skin."

