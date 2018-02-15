1. “She fought like a warrior.” Teenage murder victim stayed alive long enough to name her alleged killers.

A teenager murdered in California didn’t stop fighting until the very end, when she told hospital staff the names of her alleged killers.

The victim of a violent stabbing on Sunday night, 19-year-old Lizette Cuesta was covered in blood and determined to stay alive.

“She was always a fighter, she was always brave, strong, a leader,” said father Ray Cuesta, with whom Lizette was living, CBS News reports. “If she wanted to do something, she would get it done.”

Lizette dragged herself 91 metres to the side of a rural road near the city of Livermore where she was found early Monday morning by Richard Loadholt who was driving by.

He kept her warm with a blanket and waited for paramedics to arrive.

“I hope it will be encouraging to her family to know that their daughter did have that spirit to fight,” Loadholt told KCRA-TV in Sacramento, KTVU reports. “She fought like a soldier. Like a warrior,” he later added.

By the time Lizette arrived at the hospital, she had been outside in cold temperatures for several hours, said Sergeant Ray Kelly from the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Her last words were to identify the two people who’d allegedly stabbed her. According to CBS News, the suspects are 19-year-old Daniel Gross and 25-year-old Melissa Leonardo.

Both were reportedly friends of Lizette and have since been arrested.

“This victim really tried to survive, and she fought and she fought,” Sgt Kelly said. “The last thing, we believe, that she was able to do was to point us in the direction of the people that killed her. And that’s pretty remarkable.”

Ray Cuesta agrees and, through his grief, is proud of his daughter, the fighter. “I’m proud of her,” he said. “You know, she showed them that she didn’t give up!”

