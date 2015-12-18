Liz Hurley just won Christmas with an extraordinary Christmas card.

Merry Christmas, with love from Liz.

Liz Hurley, 50, just blew everyone else’s lame Christmas cards out of the water with this postcard from a wintry land full of howling wolves.

She’s bronzed and in a bikini. It makes no sense, but it gets better the longer you look at it. In short: It’s brilliant.

Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee ???????????????????? A photo posted by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) on Dec 17, 2015 at 5:40am PST

It’s the Christmas card that keeps giving.

Look closer. What’s with the owl?!

“Bye bye London til 2016. Heading West to family, friends, fire and fun. Yippee,” she wrote, which is a fairly normal message for such an out-there Christmas card.

That’ll do, Liz. That’ll do.