If living with type 1 diabetes was like The Hunger Games...

Image: Katniss Everdeen in Mockingjay Part 1

November is Diabetes Awareness Month – and the month in which the latest instalment of the Hunger Games film adaptations, Mockingjay Part 1, was released.

These two events are unrelated, but the team at Diabetes Queensland have noticed some similarities between the experience of living with type 1 diabetes and taking part in the fictional Hunger Games…

1. What you wish your pancreas would say/do when you’re about to inject insulin to act as your own pancreas.

2. When someone says you should 'just exercise and eat better', you feel like...



3. When you get a perfect BG (blood glucose).



4. How you feel when you're first diagnosed - and sometimes when you're just having a bad day.

“I live with an invisible illness”

5. The look on your face when someone questions what you're eating.

6. When you're just feeling overwhelmed by it all.

7. But then your Peeta comes along and you hug it out and calm sets in again.

8. When someone says only children have type 1 diabetes.

9. Wanting to just kiss someone when you meet them for the first time and you don't have to explain what type 1 diabetes is because they already know. Also they don't try and offer you unsolicited advice.

10. What it can feel like to visit all your doctors and health professionals - you know it's important but sometimes you wish you could give it a miss. It can be daunting.

11. When you're having a bad day and you just need someone there who understands and gets you.

12. The look on your face when someone who doesn't have diabetes and is not a health professional tries to tell you how to look after your condition.

13. When you're feeling low and you see your hypo kit just out of reach.

14. How it can sometimes feel to live with type 1 diabetes.

15. But when you're with your type 1 friends you realise how awesome you actually are.

This post originally appeared on Diabetes Queensland and has been republished with permission.