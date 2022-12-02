'I earn $200k a year in a top job. I'm also living in a domestic violence shelter.'

I was literally holding everything together – childcare, housework and working as a senior consultant in one of Australia's largest financial firms earning more than $200k a year.

I’d always be impeccably dressed when at work or on Zoom calls, but inside I was dying.

I remember one day running to the car from work to pick the kids up from daycare before it closed, carrying all my work papers and laptop.

My head was in such a spin I slipped and a lady helped pick me up. I was cut and had blood pouring down my knees and hands where I’d tried to save myself from hitting face first onto the concrete pavement.

When I got home all my husband said was, “Well that was stupid” and started laughing at me.

Things got even worse during COVID lockdowns.

I was struggling so much to hold it together as I was responsible for everything – childcare, bills; the debts mounting up (and that’s not including the ones he was running up, unbeknown to me), work, keeping the house afloat, cleaning, cooking…

During lockdown, he’d scream in my face minutes and seconds before Zoom calls. I’d have to put on a brave face and greet everyone warmly on video in the corner of a room – as that’s the only space he’d allow me to work – and he’d be standing behind my computer screen, drawing his finger across his throat, implying that he was going to kill me and the children.





One in four Australian women have experienced domestic or family violence, and on average one woman every week is murdered by her current or former partner.

Most women (62 per cent) who have experienced or are currently experiencing domestic and family violence like myself are in the paid workforce.

I read a new survey from My Business in conjunction with Domestic Violence NSW showing one in three SME owners feel ill-equipped to help victims. It shows more than half of small business owners suspect one of their colleagues was or is experiencing domestic or family violence, with controlling behaviour and emotional abuse topping the list, followed by verbal threats and physical violence.