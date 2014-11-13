What a truly awful Tinder date looks like, in Tweets.

A woman has live-tweeted a date involving a racist, obnoxious douchebag– and it makes for excellent, so-bad-we-can’t-look-away reading.

Couture company manager Carrie Mantha found herself sitting next to “a 40-something trust fund baby” and a girl who “Seems normal but is inexplicably into him” last night — so she decided to document the entire cringeworthy experience on social media.

The string of tweets has since gone viral, because a) they perfectly encapsulate every single thing that can go wrong on a date, and b) Mantha’s commentary is freaking hilarious.

Here’s how it all started:

Aaand it gets worse from there. Highlights include: the guy bragging about his assets, being a total racist, and continuing to use dating app Tinder WHILE ON AN ACTUAL DATE ALREADY.

Here’s how the rest of the date played out:

The beginning of a legendary romance

Third time is the charm?

Too real.

Dude proves he is an upstanding member of society.

She says what we're all thinking.

It just gets better every moment.

We are also officially not his type.

Describing his various skills and charms.

Just when you thought it couldn't get worse...

...it does

Cringeworthy moment #254

Because science.

Health 101

He's onto something, guys.

Upstanding human moment #576

The bar has been set high with this one.

Preach

That isn't alarming whatsoever.

Then it got a bit weird...

...and even weirder...

STAHP

We're not crying because it's over, we're smiling because it happened.

Charming.

What’s the worst date you’ve ever been on? Any Tinder horror experiences to share with the group?