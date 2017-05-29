"Why I'm choosing to give birth to my second child live on Facebook."

I was one of those women that compared. Not just around my delivery but my parenting style, my son’s development etc and I used to put great expectations on myself. I felt very isolated and I often felt like I was failing at the whole mum gig. This is how The Real Mumma blog began. I wanted to stop with the comparing and share a real insight into the life of a first-time mum because it certainly isn’t what we see a lot of the time on social media, with beautiful pictures of mums with their hair and makeup done, strategically placed coffee mugs and magazines and pristine, boogie free kids in designer clothes. That’s not reality.

I now have a very flexible approach to parenting that embraces why I am unique. I make mistakes, I have melt downs and although I have found motherhood to be some of the hardest times of my life it has also been the most rewarding and fulfilling.

With only a handful of weeks until she arrives, I am getting really excited and cannot wait share my experience with the help of my husband, Paul. It will be a very raw, un-staged and honest account of the labour, in a PG fashion. Harvey was the result of IVF and at the time, I was very rigid in the approach to my child birth and my parenting style. I just wanted everything to be perfect and I wanted to get it ‘right’. While baby number 2 is a completely unplanned surprise, and that is exactly what her birth will be too.

For more from Adele, visit her Facebook page at The Real Mama or follow her on Instagram.

Podcast: We ask Mia’s son how he feels about sharenting.

