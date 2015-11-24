Feeling flat? Here are 10 little ways to seize the day.

Image via iStock.

We’re constantly being told we only live once. That we should take risks. That we should live in the moment.

Go travelling!

Change your job!

Take a leap of faith!

That’s great — but on a day-to-day basis, when you have work, family and other responsibilities to juggle, getting ‘the most’ out of each and every moment can seem impossible.

But there are some little things that can make a big difference. Here are some more simple, achievable ways you can find happiness in each and every day.

One simple way to make the most of each day? Meditation. Watch Paper Tiger’s introduction to Meditation below. (Post continues after video.)

1. Do something for others.

Doing something for others is one of the most gratifying ways to “seize the day.” Whether it’s buying flowers for someone who has done something nice for you or smiling at a stranger on the street, doing something for someone else will pay off. There is science behind how this works, too.

In his book The Happiness Advantage: The Seven Principles of Positive Psychology That Fuel Success and Performance at Work, psychologist Shawn Anchor argues that being kind to others can pay off in the long term.

He found people who completed five acts of kindness over the course of a day felt much happier than those who didn’t, and that the feeling lasts for days after the exercise is over.

To try this yourself, pick one day a week and make a point of committing five acts of kindness. Pretty simple, huh?

2. Reflect.

Whether it’s the moment someone made you a cup of tea, or the beautiful weather outside, taking inventory of the little things you’re grateful for can actually boost your happiness and wellbeing.

One study, by researchers from the University of California, found that people who kept weekly or daily records records of gratitude exhibited heightened emotional well-being compared to those who didn’t.