The world's "most relaxing song" is one that every woman with anxiety needs to listen to.

At the end of a stressful day it can feel impossible to unwind. Maybe you can’t keep the nagging feeling of forgetting something out of your head long enough to really enjoy that bubble bath.

Maybe your plans to go to bed early are ruined by the urge to come up with what you should have said in that meeting earlier. Maybe it’s nothing in particular—you just have that tight, worried feeling.

Whatever is causing you anxiety, it turns out there’s a scientifically backed way to quiet it.

Music.

According to Inc. magazine, a neuro-marketing company called Mindlab International conducted a study in which participants were asked to solve difficult puzzles as quickly as they could. While doing this, they were connected to sensors that measured their stress levels (changes in brain activity, heart rates, blood pressure and breathing.)

As they performed these tasks, participants listened to different songs, and according to Mindlab’s Dr. David Lewis-Hodgson there was one song that helped to reduce anxiety more than any other.

According to Inc., listening to the song ‘Weightless’ by Marconi Union “resulted in a 65 percent reduction in participants’ overall anxiety, and a 35 percent reduction in their usual physiological resting rates.”

Note: Seriously, this song will make you sleepy. You’ve been warned. (Post continues below.)