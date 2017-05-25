Lisa Wilkinson just shared her worst fashion moment on the Today show and it's hilarious.

We’ve all been there. The flares and the scrunchies and the midriff-halters with the psychedelic patterns.
There have been corporate mishaps – the shoes that are half way between a heel and a ballet flat. There have been social mishaps – the nightclub dresses that leave nothing to the imagination.
But not many of us have had to live through our worst fashion moments on national television.
Television presenter and journalist Lisa Wilkinson is the exception.
Lisa Wilkinson on Marriage, Karl & Her Latest Project.
Having been a co-host on the Today morning show for 10 years, Wilkinson is reliving some of the best – and worst – moments of her time on the show.
“That time I wore this bow blouse on The Today Show and our switchboard went into meltdown… (Darrell Lea chocolate anyone?),” the 57-year-old posted to Instagram this evening.
That time I wore this bow blouse on @thetodayshow & our switchboard went into meltdown… (Darrell Lea chocolate anyone?) Tomorrow, from 5.30am, a look back at all the fashion faux pas, awkward moments and embarrassing gaffes of my #10yearsontoday, as well as some big surprise guests (but no-one will tell me who they are!!). And I really hope you’ll join me for my very special announcement. xx @channel9
Tomorrow marks the anniversary of Wilkinson’s decade on the show.
We hope there are bows, bows and more bows to celebrate the way she’s made us laugh, cry and think during her time on Today.
We’re with you Lisa, and we feel your pain.
Long live the bow-filled top.