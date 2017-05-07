The one conversation with Karl that convinced Lisa to join 'Today'.

At the 2007 Logies, Lisa Wilkinson was faced with a momentous decision. Should she stay at Network Seven and join The Morning Show or should she jump ship and become co-host of the controversial Today show?

Speaking to Stellar, Wilkinson admits that she hadn’t met Karl Stefanovic before, but a conversation she had with the Today show host at the bar during the Logies, cemented her choice.

When Larry Emdur introduced the pair that night they just clicked. Wilkinson was waiting in line at the bar, stewing over her decision, when Emdur approached her.

Karl, always so helpful on the red carpet! Hope you’ll be watching 7pm on @channel9 #Logies #tvweeklogies #logiesredcarpet #todayshow A post shared by Lisa Wilkinson (@lisa_wilkinson) on Apr 23, 2017 at 12:49am PDT

“Aren’t you the most talked-about girl in the room?” he joked.

“I don’t know what to do,” Wilkinson replied, “I haven’t even met Karl Stefanovic yet”.

So Emdur turned to the man standing behind him and tapped him on the shoulder.

“Lisa,” he said, “I want you to meet Karl.”

“We made each other laugh,” Wilkinson told Stellar. “I went to bed that night deciding I was going to do this thing.”