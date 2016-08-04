Two morning show presenters turned up to work in the same dress today.

They may be on different channels, but Lisa Wilkinson and Alicia Barry have the same excellent taste.

Whether you’re a Today Show fan or a strict ABC News Breakfast viewer, you would have seen both journalists wearing the same dress during your morning muesli news-fix today.

Finance journalist Alicia Barry. Image: Supplied

It's further proof officewear (even if it's a television studio) doesn't have to be dull.

The navy colour is a flattering alternative to black, and the simple design is lifted with slightly sporty-looking red, white and black block stripe detailing around the waist and sleeves.

We call this 'work appropriate with a hint of activewear'.