Lisa Wilkinson talks logistics of filming 'The Project' while living in Sydney.

If Lisa Wilkinson can make getting up at 3am for a decade look as easy as she did then a small issue of living in one state and having a new job in another was never going to stop her.
Speaking at a Nutralife event (the vitamin company for which she is an ambassador), Lisa discussed her excitement around her debut on The Project, airing this Sunday.
“It starts this Sunday, finally! So you won’t have to put up with the ads anymore! I’m really excited to start and I really want to get some shows under my belt.”
Asked if recording will take place in Sydney, Lisa’s hometown, or Melbourne where the show is based, Lisa revealed that filming will happen in both cities.
“It’s a combination. So Thursday and Friday will be in Melbourne and The Sunday Project is out of Sydney.”
“I love Melbourne and I can’t wait to experience Melbourne. As a city I just think it’s so vibrant and I love cities where you actually experience four seasons and the fashions that come with that.”