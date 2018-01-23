Lisa Wilkinson talks logistics of filming 'The Project' while living in Sydney.

Lisa also joked that she’s not going to miss her middle-of-the-night alarm going off anytime soon.

“I’ll put it this way, would you rather meet with your first producer of the day at 4am or at about 1pm? Look, it's wonderful - breakfast TV was an extraordinary experience to be a part of but I can't say I am sorry to have left the 3am alarm behind me. I feel normal now. I actually feel like I am living in the real world again.”

“To join a team like The Project, I feel so incredibly lucky. I have been a viewer of the show ever since it started and this year the show celebrates 10 years.”

“I've just found out who one of the guests we've got on this Sunday night is. I am so excited and I am such a fan of this person. I am not allowed to say who, unfortunately, but it’s a female and she is a knockout,” Lisa said.



When questioned about how she juggles the many facets of her career, which aside from The Project also includes other work for the Ten Network and her ambassadorship with Nutralife, Lisa said she’s always put her health first.

“I am never one who’s taken their health for granted. I feel that good health is an absolute gift and so I have always been one to look after myself.”

“I have always worked hard. I was a magazine editor at the age of 21. I worked ridiculously long hours but loved every minute of it. And I think if you have the incredible gift of good health, a job that you love and a family that you love, you've got the golden trifecta. So I have always done everything I can to nurture all of that.”

“When it came to my health, and particularly doing breakfast TV, I was very aware of taking care of myself, because a few people who had come before me had warned me how tough it was. I want to live everyday as fully and as mindfully and as aware of everything as I can be,” Lisa said.

LISTEN: Lisa Wilkinson speaks to Mia Freedman on No Filter about her marriage to Peter FitzSimons, her relationship with Karl, and why she’s taking photos of women in white.

