Lisa Wilkinson on her miscarriages and the "unfair" fairytale we tell women over 40.

In a bid to help other women make informed decisions about their futures, TODAY presenter Lisa Wilkinson has discussed her own struggles with fertility and the multiple pregnancy losses she suffered after turning 40.
It was then, Wilkinson said, she and husband Peter FitzSimons stopped trying for a fourth child.
Wilkinson decided to share her story after Australian fashion designer Camilla Franks told The Daily Telegraph over the weekend the idea women can’t or will struggle to fall pregnant after the age of 40 is “complete BS.”
“I went to all these meetings and appointments all driven from complete fear that I couldn’t have a child. I think we need to take the fear out of it,” Franks said.
“It was the wrong advice and it wasn’t fair and it wasn’t true and I was told I had to potentially go down the path of IVF and it was absolute BS.”
41-year-old Franks recently announced she is expecting her first child in January 2018, something Wilkinson said is incredible and exciting news but worried the designer’s advice “
