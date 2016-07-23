Real Housewives of Sydney star hilariously shuts down claims Pauline Hanson slept with her husband.

The show has not even aired and we are already crying-laughing from the antics of Real Housewives of Sydney.

One star of the show, Lisa Oldfield, has vehemently denied to the Daily Mail that her husband ever had sex with new Senator Pauline Hanson.

That we’re kicking things off with the mere idea that Oldfield’s husband, an ex-politician who co-founded One Nation, had ANY physical interaction with Hanson is funny enough.

But, Oldfield has taken the shenanigans to the next level by comparing Pauline Hanson to… wait for it… like masturbating with a cheese grater.

WE ARE NOT JOKING.

“The idea of Pauline Hanson is like masturbating with a cheese grater,” Oldfield said, “Slightly amusing but mostly painful.”

WE'RE DEAD.

Honestly, we do not think there has been a more hilarious comparison. Ever.

Just one more time: "...Like masturbating with a cheese grater."

Senator Hanson first made a stir when she claimed that she had had sex with Oldfield's husband when they met for the first time in 1996.

In talking to A Current Affair, Oldfield shut down the rumours, calling the comments "poor form".

"Her suggestion is that they slept together on what was essentially a first date, so it was very poor form and really a bad reflection on her I think."

At the RHOS launch, Oldfield admitted that she was going to be the villain of the season, not being afraid to let others know what she thinks.

We truly can't wait to see what it to come if she can already put the words 'Pauline Hanson', 'masturbating', and 'cheese grater' in the same sentence.