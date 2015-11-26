Ladies when you are reporting from the front line of a major unplanned breaking news event, I hope you remembered to pack a variety of coats.

The ABC’s Europe correspondent Lisa Millar didn’t.

She has been in Paris, covering the terrorist attacks. Based in London, Millar would have had scant notice to get to Paris, and barely any time off work in the days that followed.

But none of those details mattered to one keen news watcher, who took Millar to task for her coat.

@LisaMillar Don’t you think when time permits a visit to “David Jones” for a few more clothes might be a priority? — stephen blackman (@stephenblackma1) November 24, 2015

Beyond anything else, he does realise she’s in Paris right? Hot tip Stephen: They don’t have David Jones. Millar replied with a simple “huh?” so Stephen decided to double down.