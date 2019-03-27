— With AAP.
1. “It seemed like things weren’t right”: Mum who lost twin baby during home birth gives evidence in trial of her midwife.
A birth video has been played in the trial of a former Adelaide midwife charged over the deaths of two babies during home births.
Lisa Jane Barrett, 52, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of manslaughter over the deaths of Tully Kavanagh in 2011 and another baby in 2012.
A video of Tully’s birth was played in the South Australian Supreme Court on Tuesday as his mother, Sarah Kerr, continued her evidence.
A court has been shown confronting video of a home birth that ended with the death of a twin baby boy. Former midwife Lisa Barrett is on trial over his death and another one the following year. @JessAdamson7 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/mTX3raEDeO
— 7NEWS Adelaide (@7NewsAdelaide) March 26, 2019
Top Comments
#2, how is a story from Al Jazeera ‘foreign intervention’ but asking the NRA for money isn’t?
I hope that Lisa Barrett has the book thrown at her.
Suggesting a homebirth for twins with no other midwife there is absolute insanity.
Homebirth is only for women who have low risk pregnancies.
Yes, absolutley, My grandfather was one of 13, back in the olden days there was only homebirths and 2 of his siblings were twins, one didn't make it. I myself have twins, it would never have crossed my mind to go against medical advice. And medical advice is that twins is high risk and should not be attempted at home.